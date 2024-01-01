© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Casper Sharp

Student Events Assistant

Expertise: Public speaking, brainstorming, creativity

Education: currently studying Graphic Design at Boise State University

Highlights

• I've been drawing my entire life!
• I'm very interested in law
• In my free time I like to paint and work on my car

Experience
I'm super excited to begin my journey here at BSPR! I'm looking forward to learning more about radio and gaining more experience in outreach. I hope to use some of my skills with events to support the station.