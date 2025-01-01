Celia Leber

I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2025 as producer/host of the music show Fluid Drive on Boise State Public Radio Music, replacing long-time host Arthur Balinger.

I am excited to share my lifelong love of music and radio with listeners and will be including a variety of genres on Fluid Drive, including rock, punk, folk, alt country, blues and more.

I live in the Salmon River Mountains outside of Challis with my husband and two German Shepherds that our friends refer to as "the Germans."