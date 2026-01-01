Charlie Hunt

Expertise: American politics, elections, political scandals

Education: Brown University + University of Maryland

Highlights

I’m a polisci professor at Boise State

I love to read, especially a good space opera

I loaned a pen to my classmate Emma Watson when I was in college – I let her keep the pen



Experience

I was born and raised in Rhode Island, and seem to be the only Rhode Islander anybody in Idaho has ever met – I’m proud of that! I went to college in Providence and worked there as a political consultant for a few years before going to get my PhD. I had never been to Idaho in my life before I interviewed at Boise State in 2019, and thankfully they were foolish enough to give me a job as a professor! When I’m not “professing,” I’m recording new seasons of Scandalized for Boise State Public Radio, writing for my Substack newsletter, or doing some combo of biking, running and yoga.