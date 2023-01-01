Cheryl Blauer

My name is Cheryl and I am excited to be a part of Boise State Public Radio. My position is responsible for processing and receipting all gifts received at BSPR.

My education includes two degrees from Boise State: Multidisciplinary Studies with a focus on innovation, theater and leadership and a Bachelor's in theater with a minor in nonprofit management.

Outside of the office, you may find me working with school and community theaters as well as volunteering for community events including but not limited to Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic and the Boise Holiday Parade.