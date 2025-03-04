Cory Edmonson

Expertise: Radio, Grateful Dead, making sounds ... sound good

Education: Mt. Hood Community College

Highlights

In high school, I was an intern for the late Victor Pacania, who hosted Boise State Public Radio's Private Idaho Show. He taught me how to "cue a record" and appreciate a flawless radio segue. Victor introduced me to Arthur Balinger who hosted many incredible shows at BSPR.

Experience

After my early radio internships in Boise, I have followed my radio passion to Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, Eugene, OR, The Big Island of Hawaii, Texas, Nebraska and even Pocatello.

I have been nominated and won several regional, state and national radio awards – including Idaho State Broadcaster's Association for Best Radio Personality of the Year (2017). The roots of my radio accomplishments go back to Victor and Arthur who taught me: "If you are not having fun on the radio, your listeners are not having fun. Challenge yourself. Listeners will appreciate it."