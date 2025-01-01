Craig Purdy

Expertise: Classical music history, conducting, and violin performance

Education: Eastman School of Music, New England Conservatory of Music

Highlights



Violinist and Professor of Music at Boise State University, where I direct the University Orchestra, teach violin and string pedagogy/literature, and coach chamber ensembles.

Guest conductor, performer, and clinician at local, regional, and national levels.

Proud to see my former orchestra and violin students thrive as musicians, educators, and performers in the classical music world, nationally and internationally.

Experience

I joined Boise State Public Radio Music as host of Sunday Concert Hall in 2025. It has been the perfect complement to my longtime role at Boise State University, where I have spent 37 years as an orchestral conductor, violin professor, chamber music coach, and performer. Through this program, I have the privilege of sharing my passion for classical music with listeners, exploring timeless masterworks, and celebrating the artistry that defines the genre. Sunday Concert Hall offers a carefully curated selection of orchestral and chamber music, providing a rich listening experience that reflects both the depth of the classical repertoire and its continued relevance today.