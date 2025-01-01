Craig Purdy

Craig PurdyMusic Host/Producer
Expertise: Classical music history, conducting, and violin performance
Education: Eastman School of Music, New England Conservatory of Music
Highlights
- Violinist and Professor of Music at Boise State University, where I direct the University Orchestra, teach violin and string pedagogy/literature, and coach chamber ensembles.
- Guest conductor, performer, and clinician at local, regional, and national levels.
- Proud to see my former orchestra and violin students thrive as musicians, educators, and performers in the classical music world, nationally and internationally.
Experience
I joined Boise State Public Radio Music as host of Sunday Concert Hall in 2025. It has been the perfect complement to my longtime role at Boise State University, where I have spent 37 years as an orchestral conductor, violin professor, chamber music coach, and performer. Through this program, I have the privilege of sharing my passion for classical music with listeners, exploring timeless masterworks, and celebrating the artistry that defines the genre. Sunday Concert Hall offers a carefully curated selection of orchestral and chamber music, providing a rich listening experience that reflects both the depth of the classical repertoire and its continued relevance today.