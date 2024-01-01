Ella Prichard

Expertise: Major giving, outreach, customer service

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



I am a FEMA Corps Alumni

Communication major, with a Political Science Minor

I have two dogs named Sammi and Miles

Experience

During the day I can be found communicating with midlevel donors, responding to costumer service requests, and assisting with major giving. For many years I knew I wanted to end up in the nonprofit world and my position as a Development Assistant here at Boise State Public Radio is the perfect first step. My favorite part of the job is my ability to connect with the many members of our team, and our amazing donors. I am very excited to see what the word of NPR has to offer for me in the future, and I am learning new things about the world of fundraising and membership everyday!

