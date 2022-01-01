My name is Eric Fredricey and radio brought my family and I here to the Treasure Valley of Idaho.

I started in broadcast radio during the summers between junior high and high school as the first intern at a modern rock radio station – that included bike riding about 8 miles to downtown at 6 a.m. for just a few hours shift.

Right after high school I started working in professional Television broadcasting, and then got my degree in commercial cinematography from the famed, now defunct, Brooks Institute of Photography.

Just before joining BSPR, I was chief engineer at another college radio station in my home town, for nearly 8 years. I love music and enjoy broadcasting, in general. As BSPR’s Sr. Broadcast Engineer, I bring my real world acquired skills, as well as continue to grow in the ever-evolving realm of broadcast technology.