Fatuma Mnongerwa

My name is Fatuma. My family and I came to the US as refugees. We have lived in Idaho for about 20 years.

I went to Boise State University for my bachelors and master's degree and recently graduated with a master's degree in social work. I have worked with Tidwell Social Work Services and Consulting as a case manager with marginalized communities. I help them access resources, advocate for them and help them thrive.

I am a volunteer coordinator for the Islamic Center of Boise. I organize a monthly social hour for Muslim girls and youth event for the boys and girls in my community. I also organize retreats for young Muslim girls to connect with each other through team building activities.

I volunteer in a variety of organizations such as New American Voters, Jannus, TANTA, Corpus Christi House, Global Gardens, Babe Vote and Islamic Center of Boise.

In my free time, I like to go hiking with my family or friends, play basketball/football with my siblings, do yoga and read novels.