Hannah Scott

When I was a kid growing up in Washington, my mom would always play NPR on our long drives to school. I'm excited to be participating in a field that influenced me so much and I'm grateful to have an opportunity to make an impact in the Boise community.

Currently I'm an undergraduate student studying at Boise State University with a major in Criminal Justice. With that degree, I plan to work in prison systems as a case manager. In my free time, I love to read, take long naps and participate in choir at Boise State.