Heath Druzin

Expertise: Reporting, podcasting

Education: UC Davis

Highlights

Created the Murrow Award-winning podcast series Extremely American

Covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Convinced two different editors to pay me to go snowboarding

Experience

Before making the switch to audio journalism, I worked in newspapers for 15 years, reporting in California, Louisiana and Idaho before going overseas to cover Iraq and Afghanistan for the newspaper Stars and Stripes. I came to Boise State Public Radio in 2018 to cover firearms issues with the Guns & America project, a two-year collaboration between 10 NPR member stations examining the role of guns in American life. Since then, I’ve collaborated with BSPR on several podcast projects and done reporting and documentaries for stations and shows such as NPR, BBC and Reveal.

When I’m not reporting (and sometimes when I am), you’ll find me backpacking, snowboarding and fly-fishing. Right now I split time between Boise and Kenya (long story) with my wife and daughter.

Email

Send me an email if you have a story tip or want to get in touch.