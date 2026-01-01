Isaac Fishman

Expertise: Video Production

Education: Bachelors from the University of Washington

Highlights

Worked at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Written, Directed and Produced multiple short films

Demon crossover on the basketball court

Experience

Born in Los Angeles but raised in Boise, I graduated from Boise High School in 2022. From there I went on to the University of Washington and earned my degree in Cinema and Media Studies with a minor in History. During college I completed multiple short films and music videos, studied abroad in Italy and scored exactly one goal in intramural soccer.

At Boise State Public Radio, I will be upgrading our social media presentation and creating best practices for outputting content that speaks to our current listeners while also focusing on a younger audience. I am looking forward to moving back to Los Angeles this September to begin my career in film, but Boise will always be where I’m from!