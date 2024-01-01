James Baker

Expertise: Radio, management, coaching, on-air

Education: San Francisco State University

Highlights



Born in San Francisco

Lived in many different places including Minnesota, Georgia, Virginia and Southern California

We have a two-year-old goldendoodle named Rusty

Experience

I have worked in commercial and non-commercial radio in the U.S. and abroad. My last radio job (from 2009-2022) was for Saudi Aramco Radio. I served as Operations Manager for Studio 1 and Studio 2. There are two English radio stations in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. One channel featured Classical, Jazz, Chill and World music genres while the other featured Pop, Classic Rock and Oldies. Prior to the job in Saudi, I worked for stations in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

My family and I moved to the Treasure Valley in 2022 and live in Harris Ranch. We are happy that our home is in the City of Trees!