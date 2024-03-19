Jennifer Roark

Jennifer was not always a fan of public radio. In fact, as a young child growing up in Hailey, Idaho, she would carry a Walkman and headphones on every family road trip to drown out the news her parents listened to.

However, as she grew up, she bag what would be a lifelong love of public radio. She spent years as a proud listener of KUOW in Seattle, KJZZ in Phoenix and KUER in Salt Lake City.

Jennifer returned to Idaho for law school in 2008 and back to BSPR country in 2010 after graduating from the University of Idaho College of Law. Jennifer was in private practice until 2020 when she joined the Idaho Public Defense Commission, helping improve trial level indigent defense in Idaho's 44 counties.

Jennifer was a founding board member for the Third District CASA program, helping advocate for children in foster care and is now excited to join the BSPR Community Advisory Board.

Jennifer enjoys traveling, camping, hiking, rafting, shoeshowing and adventuring with her husband and dogs. She likes yoga and water color painting by herself.