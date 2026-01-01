Josue Perez

Josue PerezStudent Producer/Operator
Expertise: Operator
Education: Biology & Political Science Major
Highlights
- Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho
- In the Boise State Blue Thunder Marching Band
- Worked tech in theatres for six years
Experience
Born and raised in Idaho Falls. I finished high school at Idaho Falls High School where I did marching band, tech theatre, speech & debate, and ice hockey. I’m now at Boise State pursuing a political science and biology double major and an international relations minor. I really enjoy playing and composing music as well as reading and writing.