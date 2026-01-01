© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Josue Perez

Student Producer/Operator

Expertise: Operator

Education: Biology & Political Science Major

Highlights

  • Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • In the Boise State Blue Thunder Marching Band
  • Worked tech in theatres for six years

Experience

Born and raised in Idaho Falls. I finished high school at Idaho Falls High School where I did marching band, tech theatre, speech & debate, and ice hockey. I’m now at Boise State pursuing a political science and biology double major and an international relations minor. I really enjoy playing and composing music as well as reading and writing.