Josue Perez

Expertise: Operator

Education: Biology & Political Science Major

Highlights

Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho

In the Boise State Blue Thunder Marching Band

Worked tech in theatres for six years

Experience

Born and raised in Idaho Falls. I finished high school at Idaho Falls High School where I did marching band, tech theatre, speech & debate, and ice hockey. I’m now at Boise State pursuing a political science and biology double major and an international relations minor. I really enjoy playing and composing music as well as reading and writing.