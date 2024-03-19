Kristine Bretall started listening to NPR and first became a public radio member in the late 80s in Vermont while attending Middlebury College. Having lived in Boston, Carbondale (Colorado) and now in the Wood River Valley for the past 26 years, NPR and Boise State Public Radio have been a bedrock in her daily life.

Kristine is the director of public programs at Sun Valley Museum of Art. Her programs include artist residencies, concerts, films, lectures and events that connect community with the arts. A recent addition to the program lineup is MashUp, a speakers and conversations series that is a collaboration with Boise State University's College of Innovation + design.

Outside of work, Kristine loves to ski and hike, and seeks out delicious food wherever she goes.

Kristine joined the Community Advisory Board in January 2024.