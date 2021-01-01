Lauren Schilli joined Boise State Public Radio in June 2021 and guides the station's major donor efforts. She manages the Broadcast Society and helps to match donors' passions with the station's needs. Lauren’s favorite part of working in major gifts is the relationships she gets to build with donors over the mutual love they share for public radio.

A Boise native, she was educated at the College of Idaho, with a focus on history. After graduation she became the university's annual fund director in 2018.

When Lauren isn’t reaching out to donors, she enjoys reading history books, hiking and traveling with her husband.

