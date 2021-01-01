© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Staff
Lauren Schilli headshot bw wide.jpg

Lauren Schilli

Broadcast Society Manager

Lauren Schilli joined Boise State Public Radio in June 2021 and guides the station's major donor efforts. She manages the Broadcast Society and helps to match donors' passions with the station's needs. Lauren’s favorite part of working in major gifts is the relationships she gets to build with donors over the mutual love they share for public radio.

A Boise native, she was educated at the College of Idaho, with a focus on history. After graduation she became the university's annual fund director in 2018.

When Lauren isn’t reaching out to donors, she enjoys reading history books, hiking and traveling with her husband.