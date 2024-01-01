Lexi Holcomb

Expertise: Audio engineering, sound design, creative music technology

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Composer and sound engineer for COAS Digital Media in the Arts and Sciences grant projects

Bass section leader of the Boise State Meistersingers 2022-2024

Experience

I'm a senior studying Music Composition at Boise State as well as a producer, sound engineer and vocalist. I am to be the founding president of the Bronco Composers Club to support my fellow composers and producers. I find myself working on projects involving themes of nature, societal issues and abstract concepts of music and the human voice.

I'm from Carson City, NV, but I fell in love with Boise's scenery and sense of community. I joined BSPR in Fall 2024 to focus on applying my skills in the world of broadcasting.