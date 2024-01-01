Lisa Shultz

Having come full circle now, back to public radio … where I began: My first real job was as the Public Affairs Director for the then student-run public radio station at Boise State University, KBSU. This was back in the days of reel-to-reel and splice editing, when our signal essentially reached the North End and a few neighborhoods near campus.

I received my B.A. in Communication and went on to work several years as a community organizer. Later, I went to law school and received my J.D., served as a litigation coordinator for the Greater Owyhee Legal Defense (GOLD) at the turn of the century, then a juvenile public defender in Ada County, before entering private practice. After practicing for 20 years off and on (stayed home with our son from 2007-2011), I retired from the law in 2017.

Since then I have worked several jobs including a stint with LEAP Housing Solutions working to resettle refugees. Last summer after listening to Boise State Public Radio practically nonstop, I decided to apply — figuring — why not go back to where it all started? And … here I am.

