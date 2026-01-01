Malia Treleaven

Expertise: Digital & Social Media

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



I was born and raised in the Bay Area, CA

I danced for 15 years growing up

I hate cheese

Experience

Creating content and editing has always been a passion of mine, from creating iMovies as a kid to editing professional photos in my high-school classes. I wasn’t able to integrate these passions professionally until I began my education at Boise State in 2023. I am graduating in 2027 with a Communication degree, as well as certificates in Digital Media Literacy and Public Relations.

I am excited to join Boise State Public Radio's Digital team as an intern, growing and developing my skills at an organization that has such a large impact on the community.