Max Silverson

Max has lived in McCall, Idaho since 2015 and works as a reporter at The Star-News, a weekly print newspaper. He graduated from the University of Puget Sound with a B.S. in International Political Economy, a degree that is somehow very helpful and very unhelpful at a small newspaper in rural America—ditto for the minors in classics and economics.

Public radio has been a near daily part of his life since he was a small child in Bozeman, Montana. The theme song to each NPR program brings back a different childhood memory.

He also serves on the board of the McCall Federal Employee Child Care Association, which manages a small daycare owned by the U.S. Forest Service.

Max tries to get an AI program to write this bio for him, but it only wrote a disturbingly polite message that not enough of his private information was available, yet.