Melea Bates

Melea BatesDigital Media Intern
Expertise: Digital & social media
Education: Boise State University
Highlights
- Really good at remembering dates – I will never forget a birthday!
- I have three cats (all of whom are very cute)
- Born and raised right here in Boise, Idaho
Experience
I worked in life insurance operations before deciding to go back to school in 2022. I am currently studying Strategic Communications with an emphasis in Media at Boise State University and will graduate in 2027. I am excited to be starting a new chapter of my life here as a Digital Media Intern at Boise State Public Radio.