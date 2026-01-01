Melea Bates

Expertise: Digital & social media

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Really good at remembering dates – I will never forget a birthday!

I have three cats (all of whom are very cute)

Born and raised right here in Boise, Idaho



Experience

I worked in life insurance operations before deciding to go back to school in 2022. I am currently studying Strategic Communications with an emphasis in Media at Boise State University and will graduate in 2027. I am excited to be starting a new chapter of my life here as a Digital Media Intern at Boise State Public Radio.