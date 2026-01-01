© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Melea Bates

Digital Media Intern

Expertise: Digital & social media

Education: Boise State University

Highlights

  • Really good at remembering dates – I will never forget a birthday!
  • I have three cats (all of whom are very cute)
  • Born and raised right here in Boise, Idaho

Experience

I worked in life insurance operations before deciding to go back to school in 2022. I am currently studying Strategic Communications with an emphasis in Media at Boise State University and will graduate in 2027. I am excited to be starting a new chapter of my life here as a Digital Media Intern at Boise State Public Radio.