Michael de Yoanna

Expertise: Editing, investigative journalism

Education: Metropolitan State University of Denver

Highlights



Three dozen honors, including two national Edward R. Murrow Awards, a duPont-Columbia Silver Baton and a Sigma Delta Chi Award (Society of Professional Journalists)

Notable work with NPR’s Investigative Unit and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting

Furthest trip for a story: Tin City, home to a small U.S. military radar site on the Bering Strait

What I tell my sources: “Whether you live in a mansion or have no home at all, the most valuable thing you possess is your story.”

Experience

I am the managing editor for the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations in Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. We are working with NPR to expand the collaboration to neighboring states.

I began my career as a local newspaper reporter more than two decades ago in Colorado. Over the years, I have worked as a public radio news director, an editor, an investigative reporter and a producer. I have even directed an independent documentary film on a subject that's been a recurring theme throughout my career: the health of troops injured while serving their country. I've had the good luck to lead or be part of many impactful, award-winning series and investigations.

Good journalism fosters accountability, solutions and even building (or restoring) trust with communities. Ethical, independent journalism is critical to the well-being of our democracy.