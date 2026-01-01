Miley Reynolds

Expertise: Communications

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Interned at Northwest Public Broadcasting

I love The Beatles and Tiny Desk Concerts

Tyler, The Creator is my spirit animal

Experience

I was born and raised in Potlatch, Idaho. I am currently in my freshman year at Boise State University, majoring in History, Social Studies, Secondary Education with a minor in Communications. In 2025, I had the opportunity to intern at Northwest Public Broadcasting in Pullman, Washington. While I was there, I was able to gain experience and a passion for NPR and PBS. That role inspired me to minor in communications and apply for the Front Desk role at Boise State Public Radio! I am looking forward to new opportunities and getting involved at Boise State Public Radio.

