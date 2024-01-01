Miriam Cruz Campuzano

Expertise: Finance, financial analysis, data management, and banking with a particular focus on business administration and accounting

Education: Boise State University + Tecnológico de Monterrey

Highlights



International background. I love embracing and learning about U.S. traditions and culture while sharing my own experiences

A city girl at heart, but definitely enjoying the outdoor experience and the breathtaking landscapes of Idaho

My love for cooking inspired me to complete the Grand Diplôme at Le Cordon Bleu, where I gained deeper insights into the culinary world

In my free time, catch me at all the fun and unique events in Boise and its surroundings, always photographing everything!

Experience

As an international student from Mexico, I’m currently pursuing a second degree in accounting at Boise State University. I’m excited to be applying my academic knowledge as a Student Accounting Assistant here at Boise State Public Radio. In my role, I handle a variety of accounting tasks as part of the Business Office team, contributing to the station’s success while gaining valuable hands-on experience and learning from some of the best in the field.

Prior to Boise State Public Radio, and almost since I began my academic journey here in Boise two years ago, I had the privilege of working at the Extra Mile Arena. In this role, I not only improved my English skills, but also learned more about American culture. Above all, I experienced the unique culture of collaboration, kindness and teamwork that defines the Boise community. I made lasting friendships that continue to enrich my life, and it was, without a doubt, the most fun job I could have ever ask for!

In Mexico City, I had the opportunity to work at Banco Santander in the Shareholders Division, where I helped create reports, analyze shareholder data and keep strong communication with clients to ensure their needs were met. I also supported the launch of financial products, managed marketing campaigns and organized events for shareholders. Additionally, I worked at Mercado Libre (the Latin American partner of eBay) as a financial analyst. These roles helped me build a strong foundation in finance, data management and banking.

In addition to my bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, I’ve earned certifications in Human Capital Management, Positive Psychology and Management Skills, which complement my academic and professional experience.

Beyond studies and work, I’ve been fortunate to volunteer for several years with a foundation dedicated to breast cancer awareness—a cause close to my heart, where I’ve seen the profound impact of community support. I also served as a peer mentor and online tutor during my university years in Mexico, helping students navigate both academic challenges and personal growth.