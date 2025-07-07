Murphy Woodhouse -- Imposter -- Do not use
The National Preparedness Level – or PL – system is a 1 to 5 scale that indicates how busy a season is. When determining the PL, officials consider fuel and weather conditions, current fire activity and the availability of resources throughout the country to respond.
The 4th of July, statistically, is one of the heaviest days of the year for wildfire starts. And this year the holiday comes amid heightened risk for major blazes.
There's above average wildfire potential for the rest of the summer for vast swaths of the American West.