Nate HegyiReporter
Nate Hegyi is a roving regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, based at Nevada Public Radio. You can reach him at natehegyi@protonmail.com.
At least 10 hospitals in the state started rationing care for everyone because they're filled with COVID-19 patients. But there's deep distrust of authority.
Hospitals in that part of the state are under crisis standards of care — rationing services to the most in need. The area is skeptical of COVID-19 controls and has the nation's lowest vaccination rate
An epic drought and population explosion is draining Lake Mead and the Colorado River, which millions in the Southwestern U.S. rely on.
Wild Horses are dying from dehydration during the severe Western drought. Now, the federal government is planning to save them by rounding up thousands and adopting them out across the country.
Nevada's governor has imposed an indoor mask mandate for counties with high COVID-19 rates, including Las Vegas. Front-line workers, tourists and a public health expert react.
In June, about 340 couples a day were getting hitched in Sin City, a rate higher than even before the pandemic.
A massive new infrastructure bill is slowly moving its way through Congress this summer. But a coalition of elected officials, farmers, conservationists and tribal leaders want to make sure it doesn’t include new big pipelines or dams along the parched Colorado River.
Nevada is among the first states to request one of the CDC's new COVID-19 "strike teams" to help reduce infections and increase vaccinations, specifically in Las Vegas.
The Republican governors of Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming cite labor shortages and point to their state's low unemployment rates in announcing an end to pandemic unemployment compensation. How else might states coax people back to work? Raise the minimum wage.
Ruling otherwise, the court's majority wrote, "would risk perpetuating the historical injustice suffered by Aboriginal peoples at the hands of Europeans."