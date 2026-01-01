Nicole Beall

Nicole joined the Boise State Public Radio Community Advisory Board to champion the vital role public radio plays as a trusted source for news, connection, and culture across Idaho. A passionate supporter of public media for over 35 years, she brings a commitment to amplifying diverse voices and creating spaces where communities can connect and thrive.

As co-founder of 2C Yoga, Nicole builds inclusive, trauma-informed spaces in Canyon County that support well-being and healing. With a master's degree in Organizational Management and extensive volunteer experience, including 20 years leading Girl Scout troops and volunteering, she understands how thoughtful organizations can strengthen and uplift the people they serve. Her work is guided by a belief in creating environments where people can respond with clarity and authenticity.

Originally from New Mexico, Nicole has built her life in Idaho, where her husband's family has resided for four generations. She spends her days in Canyon County, where her studios in Nampa and Caldwell serve the community, and lays her head in Boise.