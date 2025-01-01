Parker Aguinaga

Expertise: Nonprofit Management

Education: Masters of Nonprofit Management from The University of Oregon, Bachelors in Business Management Economics from UC Santa Cruz

Highlights



Born and raised in the Bay Area, CA

I am a First Degree Black Belt in Isshinryu

I have lived in Milan, Italy and Ewa Beach, Hawai’i

Experience

I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area with my parents, Paul and Diane, and my little sister Kasey. Kasey is currently a Division 1 softball player at Idaho State and my parents are retired living in Eagle. My grandparents have lived in Eagle for over twenty years, so my sister and I grew up visiting the area often.

I attended UC Santa Cruz for three years. In Santa Cruz, I enjoyed volunteering, sailing, and hiking through the redwoods. My favorite nonprofit organization in Santa Cruz is called Grey Bears. At Grey Bears I would pick up groceries and deliver them to seniors in Capitola. I then attended The University of Oregon for two years. In Eugene, I sat on the board as Vice President for Lane County History Museum. I also worked closely with Salem Parks Foundation and published a Strategic Plan for their organization during my time there. During my free time I loved to drive out to Hobbit Beach and spend the day with my friends.

Most recently, I lived in Ewa Beach, Hawai’i. I worked as a Nonprofit and Volunteer Manager for a nonprofit called VolunteerAlly in Honolulu. I managed volunteers for over sixty nonprofits and worked with several universities including The University of Hawai’i and Hawai’i Pacific University. During my free time, I loved to drive out to Waimanalo and volunteer for a nonprofit called Well Fed Ohana. There, I helped harvest and distribute Native Hawaiian Agriculture, also known as canoe plants.

I am now based in Eagle and hope to relocate to Boise soon to enjoy the city life.