Paul Bokelman

Expertise: Computer Science

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Passion for all things STEM

Avid cliff jumper

Overly-confident snowboarder

Experience

I'm currently a third-year student at Boise State University working towards a degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics. I've worked on numerous personal computer science related projects in my free time and have developed a real passion for the subject. Currently, I'm working every day to expand and improve my understanding of machine learning and computer graphics, and hope to apply my learning in a tangible and impactful way.