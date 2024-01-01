© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Paul Bokelman

Student Engineer

Expertise: Computer Science

Education: Boise State University

Highlights

  • Passion for all things STEM
  • Avid cliff jumper
  • Overly-confident snowboarder

Experience
I'm currently a third-year student at Boise State University working towards a degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics. I've worked on numerous personal computer science related projects in my free time and have developed a real passion for the subject. Currently, I'm working every day to expand and improve my understanding of machine learning and computer graphics, and hope to apply my learning in a tangible and impactful way.