Sandon Mayhew

Expertise: All things jazz and saxophone, including performing and teaching

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Disciple of Arthur Balinger, Thelonious Monk and Frank Zappa

Gear head and tool nerd

I was born in McCall, graduated from Meridian High School, and stay in Idaho by choice, to be near the trees and mountains, and to further the art of jazz in our beautiful state

Experience

In my freshman year at Boise State as a music education major, I was thrilled with the study of music theory and ear training, and knew before the end of the first semester that I would be a player, not a teacher. I didn’t start teaching until age 31. I never wanted to teach full-time but I have been adjunct as saxophone professor and jazz ensemble director at Boise State (9-10 years), the College of Idaho (29 years), Northwest Nazarene University (7 years), Utah State University (1 year) and have taught private sax and jazz theory lessons continuously since 1991.

I have well over a hundred studio recording credits as a soloist and horn section arranger, and have played thousands of gigs in all genres of music.

I spent one volunteer month on-air as a program host at KBSU in 1985 before a day job moved me away from Idaho for a couple of years.