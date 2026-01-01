Sophie Sandow

Sophie SandowStudent Office Assistant
Expertise: Business, accounting, creative media
Education: Boise State University
Highlights
- Born and raised in the Treasure Valley
- I love being creative in everything I do
- Uplifting people is my hobby
Experience
I was born in Boise and raised in Meridian. I come from a huge Italian family that has pushed me to become the best version of myself, which meant attending Boise State University after high school!
I decided to apply to Boise State Public Radio after adding a minor in Art Entrepreneurship to my major in Business Administration. I've always been the creative type, but also value the balance between business and art. BSPR is a perfect fit for my niche, and an amazing start to my career ahead!