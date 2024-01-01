© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Sydney Roberts

Student Accounting Assistant

Expertise: Accounting, business operations, data management

Education: Boise State University

Highlights

  • I play on the Boise State Women’s Club Lacrosse team
  • Catch me on the slopes up at Bogus Basin during the winter and running in the foothills during the summer
  • I love ceramics and making pottery, especially giving handmade gifts to friends and family

Experience

Hi! My name is Sydney Roberts and I am in my second year at Boise State University, planning to earn my Bachelors of Business Administration in Accountancy. I was born and raised in Boise and absolutely love this area and what it has to offer. I get excited about all things accounting and will take any chance I get to learn something new.