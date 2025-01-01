Wesley De
Expertise: Live music, audio engineering, artist promotions, experiential education
Education: Blue Ridge College
Highlights
- Two successful George-to-Maine Trail Hikes (2,134.4 miles each)
- Past member of The American Society of Magazine Photographers
- Past Stringer for Cox
Experience
My home turf is the beautiful Southern Appalachia Mountains of Western North Carolina and the Great Smoky Mountain region. My work history spans the U.S. Navy, whitewater training, wilderness caretaking, emergency rescue dives, radio production and hosting, promotions and music event planning.
I host Liquid Biscuits on Boise State Public Radio Music. My goal with the program is to keep folk/roots music alive. Broadcasting this genre of music is a lifelong deep-rooted passion and I am honored to share it with all those who share the passion.