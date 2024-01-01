Wylie Hansen

Wylie HansenStudent Operator/Producer
Education: Boise State University (ongoing)
Highlights
- Majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- I've worked with sound design and audio for theatre
- Took classes in German and Japanese, do not remember any of either
Experience
I started at BSPR in September 2024 and it’s been my first experience with radio, though I have worked with audio in other forms before. As part of my Interdisciplinary Major I’m taking minors in visual art, computer science, and theatre, going after a range of interests in media and design. I’ve worked with the Boise State Theatre Department as part of the run crew on a couple of their productions. I have a lot of personal experience as an illustrator and comic artist, and I’m really passionate about narrative arts of all different mediums.