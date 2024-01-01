Wylie Hansen

Education: Boise State University (ongoing)

Highlights



Majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies

I've worked with sound design and audio for theatre

Took classes in German and Japanese, do not remember any of either

Experience

I started at BSPR in September 2024 and it’s been my first experience with radio, though I have worked with audio in other forms before. As part of my Interdisciplinary Major I’m taking minors in visual art, computer science, and theatre, going after a range of interests in media and design. I’ve worked with the Boise State Theatre Department as part of the run crew on a couple of their productions. I have a lot of personal experience as an illustrator and comic artist, and I’m really passionate about narrative arts of all different mediums.