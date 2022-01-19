People’s Fights

People's Rights started as a poorly-attended meeting in a drafty Idaho warehouse. But anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has grown his network to more than 30,000 people nationwide, ready to mobilize and fight the government on a moment’s notice — a kind of militia on-demand.

His followers are taking note and there have been casualties . Come with Extremely American to the Mountain West, the stronghold of Bundy's growing citizens army.

Bundy is famous for leading two armed standoffs against the federal government and then beating them in court.

Whereas new school Patriot Movement leaders want to smooth out their image, Bundy is willing to break things.