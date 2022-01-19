© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Extremely American Logo 2900.jpg
Extremely American

People’s Fights

Published January 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
ammon bundy
Heath Druzin
/
Postindustrial
Ammon Bundy, left, addresses a crowd in Logan, Utah, during a recruiting tour for his anti-government group, People's Rights. Bundy has led two armed standoffs with the federal government and People's Rights acts as a kind of militia on demand for people who think the government is violating their constitutional rights.

People's Rights started as a poorly-attended meeting in a drafty Idaho warehouse. But anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has grown his network to more than 30,000 people nationwide, ready to mobilize and fight the government on a moment’s notice — a kind of militia on-demand.

His followers are taking note and there have been casualties. Come with Extremely American to the Mountain West, the stronghold of Bundy's growing citizens army.

Bundy is famous for leading two armed standoffs against the federal government and then beating them in court.

Whereas new school Patriot Movement leaders want to smooth out their image, Bundy is willing to break things.

His followers are taking note and there have been casualties. Come with Extremely American to the Mountain West, the stronghold of Bundy's growing citizens army.

Tags

Extremely AmericanAmmon BundyMilitia