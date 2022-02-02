The Insurrection Wing

J.R. Majewski was in Washington D.C. the day of the Capitol insurrection, hoping to see millions of U.S. votes thrown out to overturn the presidential election of Joe Biden. Now he wants your vote, at least if you live in Ohio between Cleveland and Toledo.

Majewski has also dabbled in the baseless QAnon conspiracy but redistricting means he may have a chance to unseat the longest-serving woman in Congress, Democrat Marcy Kaptur. The partisan redrawing of election maps also means there’s more Majewskis out there. People who would have been fringe candidates in the past now have a chance to gain power at the polls.