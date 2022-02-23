Taking Militias To Court

Former federal prosecutor Mary McCord is trying to put militias out of business and she’s got their attention. She’s working on a national strategy to get prosecutors and law enforcement to enforce anti-militia laws she says are on the books in every state. And it’s already starting to work. She won a lawsuit against militias who came to the deadly White supremacist Unite The Right rally in 2017. And now she’s suing a New Mexico Civil Guard militia for their role in an Albuquerque protest that turned violent and ended with a protester shot.

Bryce Provance, who led the militia at the protest, thinks the consequences could be dire.

“Oh, I think it'll completely abolish any sort of militia.”