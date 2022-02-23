© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. join Extremely American podcast host Heath Druzin for a Twitter Spaces conversation on militias in America with Dina Temple-Raston
Taking Militias To Court

Published February 23, 2022 at 5:07 AM MST
Mary McCord speaks in front of a poster of a suspected Russian hacker during an FBI National Security Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California joint news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S. in 2017. McCord was the acting Attorney General for National Security at the time

Former federal prosecutor Mary McCord is trying to put militias out of business and she’s got their attention. She’s working on a national strategy to get prosecutors and law enforcement to enforce anti-militia laws she says are on the books in every state. And it’s already starting to work. She won a lawsuit against militias who came to the deadly White supremacist Unite The Right rally in 2017. And now she’s suing a New Mexico Civil Guard militia for their role in an Albuquerque protest that turned violent and ended with a protester shot.

Bryce Provance, who led the militia at the protest, thinks the consequences could be dire.

Oh, I think it'll completely abolish any sort of militia.”

