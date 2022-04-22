Help your brain, and save Monarch butterflies, by planting flowers

Monarch butterflies, those iconic black and orange insects, are struggling to survive.

Over the past 20 years, their population has dropped dramatically. This is due in part because their main source of food, the native milkweed plant, is disappearing thanks to growth, development and farming.

That's why the second annual ‘Treasure Valley Pollinator Project’ wants folks to plant flowers to help the butterflies and other pollinators…and the deadline to get those plants is almost here.

Jessica Harrold, the pollinator program coordinator at the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District and Florence Williams, journalist and author of "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative” join Idaho Matters to talk more about Monarchs and the importance of nature.

Last year, the Project planted 64,000 flowering plants around the Treasure Valley to help pollinators and the environment.

