Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
Idaho Matters

The art of duck carving

Published June 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT
The art of hunting demands close attention to wildlife. In the fall, waterfowl hunters lure their prey by mimicking calls and setting out decoy birds. Some hunters go the extra distance, carving and painting decoys by hand - a stunning homage to the living animal.

In this edition of Expressive Idaho, we hear from hunter and decoy carver Tom Matus and his apprentice Justin Seelig, who are participating in the Idaho Commission of the Arts Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program. Producer Arlie Sommer brings us the story.

Idaho Matters DucksHunting
