Keeping a Norwegian art alive in Idaho

Rosemaling is a decorative painting that adds colorful embellishments to things like wooden platters, containers and furniture of Norwegian homes.

Immigrants came to the U.S. with their most precious possessions stored in hand-painted trunks. On this edition of Expressive Idaho, we hear from Joanne Hultstrand, a Rosmaler in Boise who's carrying on this painting tradition.

She received the 2020 governors awards in the arts by The Idaho Commission on the Arts, for excellence in folk and traditional arts. She has mentored five students through The Idaho Commission on the Arts Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program.

Producer Arlie Sommer brings us her story.