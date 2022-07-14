A new documentary chronicles the life of one Ukranian family

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Steven Wright lived and worked in the country with his wife and two daughters. Needless to say life has been very different since then.

Wright will talk about his experience before and after a new film at the Flicks in Boise is aired. It's called "The Earth is as Blue as an Orange." The movie chronicles the life of another family and their day-to-day struggles in Ukraine as the war continues.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Wright to find out more about his story.

