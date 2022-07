High profile shootings, including one not that long ago at the Boise Towne Square Mall, have sparked concerns among Boise City officials. These officials include Boise mayor Lauren McLean, who says there are things that can be done to make people safer.

McLean also wants your input as Boise rewrites its city code and recreates its library system. Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with the mayor to talk more about these issues.