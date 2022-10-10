© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Boise Police Chief is out; listening sessions, anonymous survey scheduled for the department

Published October 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT
The City of Boise is searching for a new full-time police chief after the mayor requested and received the resignation of then-chief Ryan Lee just a few weeks ago.

At the time, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Lee was “struggling from a management perspective.” Making matters worse, too much ill will had spilled into the members of the police department, leading some to think about leaving the department.

The Mayor sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the reasons leading to her decision to show Lee the door, the process of finding a new chief and how she’ll be holding a series of listening sessions with the rank-and-file let’s take a listen to their extended interview.

Boise City Boise Police Department Ryan Lee
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
