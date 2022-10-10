Boise Police Chief is out; listening sessions, anonymous survey scheduled for the department

The City of Boise is searching for a new full-time police chief after the mayor requested and received the resignation of then-chief Ryan Lee just a few weeks ago.

At the time, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Lee was “struggling from a management perspective.” Making matters worse, too much ill will had spilled into the members of the police department, leading some to think about leaving the department.

The Mayor sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the reasons leading to her decision to show Lee the door, the process of finding a new chief and how she’ll be holding a series of listening sessions with the rank-and-file let’s take a listen to their extended interview.

