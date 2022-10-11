Tribal lands work to protect marijuana laws and cultural artifacts

Most Mountain West States have legalized marijuana in some form, but the rules are different on tribal landsand that could make it harder for tribes to get into this multi-billion dollar industry.

And across the pond, the British Museum in London holds millions of treasures – from African artifacts to Greek sculptures. But for a young woman from our area, a feathered, beaded headdress is the most meaningful, she wants it returned to her tribe.

Wyoming Public Radio’s Emma Gibson and Taylar Stagner report for the Mountain West News Bureau.

