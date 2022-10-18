Kids getting kids out to vote

With the midterm elections less than a month away, there’s an energized push to get the vote out, and an equally energized effort to register new voters – and in particular, young voters.

The Idaho nonprofit Babe Vote is run by high school students and their goal is to register, educate and engage voters.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with high school student Amaia Clayton and activist Sam Sandmire to talk more about Babe Vote and upcoming deadline for Idahoans to pre-register online.

