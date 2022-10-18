© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Kids getting kids out to vote

Published October 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT
With the midterm elections less than a month away, there’s an energized push to get the vote out, and an equally energized effort to register new voters – and in particular, young voters.

The Idaho nonprofit Babe Vote is run by high school students and their goal is to register, educate and engage voters.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with high school student Amaia Clayton and activist Sam Sandmire to talk more about Babe Vote and upcoming deadline for Idahoans to pre-register online.

Idaho Matters Voter Registrationbabe vote2022 Election
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
