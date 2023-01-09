© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Mexico starts new program to help reunite families

By Samantha Wright
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST
Our region has a large number of Mexican immigrants – and many have been unable to see their relatives for years.

Now the Mexican state of Tlaxcala is opening an office here to help reunite families across borders. The program is part of a larger initiative from the state, located east of Mexico City, to provide resources to Mexican nationals living in the United States. The agency does this in part by running reunification programs and paying half of all travel costs for visits up to 30 days.

Hanna Merzbach reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

Immigration Mexico
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
