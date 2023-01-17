© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters podcast network.png
Idaho Matters

A new congressional committee upsets those protecting the Frank Church legacy

By Samantha Wright
Published January 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Frank_-Church_72dpi-284x385.jpg
THE FRANK CHURCH INSTITUTE/Boise State University
/

A new House subcommittee is investigating what they call the weaponization of the federal government and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and other republicans insist on comparing their subcommittee to the "Church Committee," the highly regarded bipartisan inquiry of the 1970s.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Monica Church, the Executive Director of the Frank Church Institute and Dr. Stephanie Martin, the current holder of the Frank and Bethany Church Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University, to talk about the name that many have chosen to call the committee.

Tags
Idaho Matters Frank ChurchCongressRepublicans
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright