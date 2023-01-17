A new congressional committee upsets those protecting the Frank Church legacy

A new House subcommittee is investigating what they call the weaponization of the federal government and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and other republicans insist on comparing their subcommittee to the "Church Committee," the highly regarded bipartisan inquiry of the 1970s.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Monica Church, the Executive Director of the Frank Church Institute and Dr. Stephanie Martin, the current holder of the Frank and Bethany Church Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University, to talk about the name that many have chosen to call the committee.

