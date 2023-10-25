© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
2: Feral Equids, Ecological “Crisis”

Published October 25, 2023 at 6:02 AM MDT
Scott Roberts looks for sage grouse at a mating site in Nevada’s Ruby Valley. Wild horses eat the grasses the sage grouse rely on to feed their young when they are first hatched.

The Bureau of Land Management estimates that western ecosystems can support about 30,000 wild horses. The problem? There’s almost triple that. And that number rises by 10-20% every year. Too many wild horses – just like too many cows – is bad for the fragile, arid rangelands of the West. The horses can overgraze the native grasses and destroy creeks and riparian areas that provide critical habitat for the Greater Sage-Grouse and other creatures. To find out what this looks like on the ground, Ashley heads to Nevada, the state with the most wild horses in the U.S., and gets out in the sagebrush with biologists there. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Ashley spends some time getting to know her skinny, scared mustang and wonders what the hell she’s gotten herself into.

A transcript of this episode is available.

