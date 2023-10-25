© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Mustang

1: The Mustang/The Myth

By Ashley Ahearn
Published October 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT
Ashley Ahearn, wearing a cowboy hat and jacket, takes a selfie with black mustang with a white spot on his head.
Ashley Ahearn
What happens when you take home a wild mustang and try to train him yourself? Producer Ashley Ahearn found out … and made a podcast series about it and the controversial world of wild horses.

For $125 the federal government will sell you a wild horse. So, that’s what Ashley Ahearn did – she bought a mustang from Oregon. What could go wrong? Wild horses have long roamed the open stretches of the American West and the American imagination. They are a powerful symbol that have made their mark on everything from Hollywood to the automotive industry. But now they are caught in the crosshairs of environmental and cultural controversy as their numbers increase and people fight over how to manage them. Do we round them up? Leave them out there to keep reproducing at unsustainable levels? What does the mustang mean to us, today, and what does it tell us about our history? Join Ashley as she meets her mustang for the first time, and starts to explore the complex world of wild horses in the West today.

Mustang Wild Horses
Ashley Ahearn
